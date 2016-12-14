Twenty years after the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, Colorado police are planning to conduct new DNA tests in hopes of finally solving the case.
According to local Colorado paper the Daily Camera, KUSA-TV in Denver uncovered flaws in the interpretation of earlier DNA testing on pajamas and underwear Ramsey was wearing when she was found in the basement of her parents' house the day after Christmas in 1996. The Boulder police are now looking to re-test genetic samples using "more sophisticated" tools.
The results of these recently developed tests would lead to another search through an FBI database that includes the DNA profiles of more than 15.1 million known offenders and arrestees.
Boulder police Chief Greg Testa told the publication that he had been in talks with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to "look at the new technology, and see how they may help us further this investigation."
"We should be doing all reasonable testing that we can do, and we will be," Boulder County District Attorney Stan Garnett added.
The KUSA-TV investigation found that the DNA evidence in the case doesn't clear the girl's family members from all suspicion in her death, despite former District Attorney Mary Lacy's declaring it did in 2008.
Recently, the infamous cold case was the subject of multiple TV series, including a CBS documentary special called The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey. In that special, investigators concluded that Ramsey's older brother Burke murdered her. He is now suing CBS.
