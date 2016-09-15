New DNA Tests Could Change The JonBenét Ramsey Case

It has been nearly 20 years since John Ramsey found the deceased body of his six-year-old daughter, JonBenét Ramsey in the basement of his Boulder home. The twentieth anniversary of the murder of the six-year-old beauty pageant winner means a resurgence of the famous cold case which has baffled detectives and journalists for years.
Multiple networks are airing specials on JonBenét's mysterious death, and many promise that new information will be unveiled. The new information will stem from DNA tests using technology that did not exist in December of 1996 when the crime scene was first investigated.
In the above clip from The Case Of: JonBenét, experts reveal how they plan to extract new leads from existing evidence. By doing representative tests on identical items as the ones found at the scene of the crime, the team of experts tries to determine exactly where fingerprints could have been left. One specific item is a large flashlight that perfectly matches JonBenét's fatal head wound on the right side of her head. The Ramsey family never claimed it as their own. If, as the clip suggests, fingerprints are found on the test flashlight, then experts could very well find previously undetectable fingerprints on the flashlight found that night.
Multiple networks are airing specials on JonBenét's mysterious death, and many promise that new information will be unveiled. The new information will stem from DNA tests using technology that did not exist in December of 1996 when the crime scene was first investigated.
In the above clip from The Case Of: JonBenét, experts reveal how they plan to extract new leads from existing evidence. By doing representative tests on identical items as the ones found at the scene of the crime, the team of experts tries to determine exactly where fingerprints could have been left. One specific item is a large flashlight that perfectly matches JonBenét's fatal head wound on the right side of her head. The Ramsey family never claimed it as their own. If, as the clip suggests, fingerprints are found on the test flashlight, then experts could very well find previously undetectable fingerprints on the flashlight found that night.
Advertisement