The Best Beauty Moments Of 2016, Because Good Stuff Did Happen This Year

The end of each year begs for reflection. As we close 2016, a year that we can all agree was pretty rough, it's easy to only see the bad stuff. But a lot of good and important moments did happen — and we've rounded them up, ahead.
Boys in beauty! Feminist spokeswomen with important shit to say! Inclusivity — from runways to shampoo ads! But there's more: Dads had a huge year (see ya later, outdated gender roles!); new studies showed us the silver lining of skin concerns; and meaningful, viral beauty moments were aplenty. While there is obviously still plenty of work to be done, these are a great start.
Without further ado, we give you the best beauty moments of 2016. Raise your glass and mascara wands, because we'll toast to that…
Boys in beauty! Feminist spokeswomen with important shit to say! Inclusivity — from runways to shampoo ads! But there's more: Dads had a huge year (see ya later, outdated gender roles!); new studies showed us the silver lining of skin concerns; and meaningful, viral beauty moments were aplenty. While there is obviously still plenty of work to be done, these are a great start.
Without further ado, we give you the best beauty moments of 2016. Raise your glass and mascara wands, because we'll toast to that…