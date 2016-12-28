John Legend turned 38 on Wednesday, and instead of celebrating with a squad of celebrities, he spent his birthday with the cutest little lady — his baby girl Luna Simone Stephens.
The "All of Me" singer (whose real name is John Rogers Stephens, hence Luna's last name) took to Instagram to share sweet snaps with his daughter, whom Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth to on April 14, 2016. The photos prove two things: One, that Luna is basically Legend's mini-me, and that she is the basically most precious human on Earth.
Here's the first photo Legend shared.
The "All of Me" singer (whose real name is John Rogers Stephens, hence Luna's last name) took to Instagram to share sweet snaps with his daughter, whom Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth to on April 14, 2016. The photos prove two things: One, that Luna is basically Legend's mini-me, and that she is the basically most precious human on Earth.
Here's the first photo Legend shared.
Advertisement
It's clear that Luna's dad just lights up when he's around her — look at that smile! Luna, on the other hand, doesn't understand the whole "smiling for photos" thing yet. In the second post, she mostly just looks pensive.
Of course, the only thing more aww-worthy than seeing Legend and Luna together in a pic would be a portrait of the whole family. Fortunately, the La La Land actor and his wife Teigen just posted a very sweet Christmas picture to celebrate the holiday.
Talk about legendary cuteness. (Sorry, couldn't help it.) They may have been posted on Legend's birthday, but let's be real: These photos are a gift for all of us.
Advertisement