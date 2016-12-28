Story from Pop Culture

Baby Luna Helped John Legend Celebrate His 38th, Birthday Because He's A Dad First

Kaitlin Reilly
John Legend turned 38 on Wednesday, and instead of celebrating with a squad of celebrities, he spent his birthday with the cutest little lady — his baby girl Luna Simone Stephens.

The "All of Me" singer (whose real name is John Rogers Stephens, hence Luna's last name) took to Instagram to share sweet snaps with his daughter, whom Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth to on April 14, 2016. The photos prove two things: One, that Luna is basically Legend's mini-me, and that she is the basically most precious human on Earth.

Here's the first photo Legend shared.
Advertisement

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

It's clear that Luna's dad just lights up when he's around her — look at that smile! Luna, on the other hand, doesn't understand the whole "smiling for photos" thing yet. In the second post, she mostly just looks pensive.

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Of course, the only thing more aww-worthy than seeing Legend and Luna together in a pic would be a portrait of the whole family. Fortunately, the La La Land actor and his wife Teigen just posted a very sweet Christmas picture to celebrate the holiday.

Merry Christmas!

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Talk about legendary cuteness. (Sorry, couldn't help it.) They may have been posted on Legend's birthday, but let's be real: These photos are a gift for all of us.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture