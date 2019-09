Celebrities love to rap Nicki Minaj songs. Adele tried her hand at "Monster" on The Late Show With James Corden. Tracee Ellis Ross rapped "Superbad" on Lip Synch Battle. ( Laverne Cox and Eva Longoria also showed their love for Minaj on that show.) The latest A-listers to attempt one of Minaj's tricky verses are none other than the Hadid sisters. As Self reports, the sisters gleefully launch into a portion of "Starships Are Meant To Fly" in what must have been a taped interview backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris. Minaj herself posted the clip to her Instagram with a couple of delighted emojis."You ready for this, Gigi?" Bella asks in the clip. She's sitting with what is presumably a press person and holding a pink microphone."I know the whole rap!" her sister calls from off camera.And, alas, the sisters rap a portion of the song — a portion, folks. The sisters begin with the opening lyrics ("let's go to the beach-each, let's go get away," etc.) but skip almost immediately to the part that states, "and if you're a G, you're a G-G-G." Gigi points at herself and Bella squeals. It's a Gigi reference! (Most likely, it is not.)Nevertheless, they plow into the chorus, which begins, "Starships are meant to fly/hands up and touch the sky." They don't exactly sound like Nicki Minaj — to be fair, Minaj has made a career out of being inimitable — but they seem to be having a good time. Fly on, sisters.Watch the clip, below.