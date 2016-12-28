Gwyneth Paltrow Believes Ex-Husband Chris Martin Would Take A Bullet For Her

Two years after announcing they were conscious uncoupling, Gwyneth Paltrow believes she and ex-husband Chris Martin have contributed something "positive to the culture of divorce." But, more importantly, their divorce has had a positive effect on their children.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Paltrow told InStyle that after she split with Martin the two decided that their main focus would be co-parenting their daughter Apple and son Moses. More impressive, is that the ex couple, who finalized their divorce in July, managed to keep their word.
"He's at my house every single day," Paltrow said of Martin. "We have our own lives but we still have our family life."
Paltrow's family life is on full display on her Instagram where she frequently posts photos of Martin with his kids.
On Thanksgiving, Paltrow posted a sweet picture of Martin embracing Moses. "Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love," she wrote.
According to Entertainment Tonight, Paltrow told InStyle that after she split with Martin the two decided that their main focus would be co-parenting their daughter Apple and son Moses. More impressive, is that the ex couple, who finalized their divorce in July, managed to keep their word.
"He's at my house every single day," Paltrow said of Martin. "We have our own lives but we still have our family life."
Paltrow's family life is on full display on her Instagram where she frequently posts photos of Martin with his kids.
On Thanksgiving, Paltrow posted a sweet picture of Martin embracing Moses. "Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love," she wrote.
Advertisement
They may not be together, but Paltrow made it clear that she shares a special bond with her ex husband. "To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me," she said. "Even though I'm not his wife."
Turns out these two are way more mature than basically all of us.
Turns out these two are way more mature than basically all of us.
Advertisement