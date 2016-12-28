Story from Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher's Twitter Was High Art

Michael Hafford
Photo: Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock
Much digital ink has been spilled about Carrie Fisher in the hours after her passing Tuesday at 60. The star died following a heart attack suffered on a flight from London. Fisher was a whip-smart writer in addition to her considerable on-screen resume. And perhaps her most accessible medium was Twitter.

Her tweets were everything we aspire to. Authentic, unfiltered, and without a solitary fuck to give. Here she is clarifying how she did drugs.
Who could forget her smackdown of a sexist columnist.
Her statements on youth and beauty are as iconic as can be.
Here she is poking fun at her iconic Star Wars role.
Even her dog was pretty deep.
The woman was surgical with a Shaq .gif.
She coined sayings like nobody's business.
Fisher's Trump wisdom was on-point.
Here she is with her signature off-the-wall wit.
We'll leave you with this final bit of wisdom.
