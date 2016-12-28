Carrie Fisher's Twitter Was High Art

Her tweets were everything we aspire to. Authentic, unfiltered, and without a solitary fuck to give. Here she is clarifying how she did drugs.
I never used my fingernail for drugs. I used dollars or tiny spoons like any other respectable former drug addict. http://t.co/7jeu592i— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 10, 2012
Ok, I quit acting. NOW,can I not like being judged for my looks?Tell me what to do & who to be, oh wise New York post columnist.u GENIUS 🎓🤓🙃— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 31, 2015
Youth&BeautyR/NOT ACCOMPLISHMENTS,theyre theTEMPORARY happy/BiProducts/of Time&/or DNA/Dont Hold yourBreath4either/ifUmust holdAir/takeGarys— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 30, 2015
The fork surrounds you, binds you, & feeds you.... pic.twitter.com/aiUYTg0GjV— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) May 24, 2016
My body is my brain bag, it hauls me around to those places & in front of faces where theres something to say or see pic.twitter.com/T2TXiEyl17— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 29, 2015
See?i don't know how to write someone privately.....Help me obi Juan whoever the fuck you are....— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) April 5, 2016
You're my only ho pic.twitter.com/aSzDPiUv5G
Here's a saying I came up with recently,"Fuck me Twice & cover me in applesauce" 💪🏼ℹ️🎋📧. ℹ✝❓ ℹ give it to you.....ℹ✝💲 ✌🏼0️⃣⛎🌱💲❕— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) June 18, 2016
Trump speaking his mind isn't refreshing, it's appalling. Coca Cola is refreshing...— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) November 6, 2016
Donald trump is a classless thug Trying 2 scare us in2 voting 4 him-an entitled, elitist, racist misogynist-dangerous, unkind & w/o empathy pic.twitter.com/CaWPgjd03J— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 10, 2016
So you have to— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) October 15, 2016
be attractive to be groped uninvited by Trump. Finally! A reason to want to be ugly!
I can’t think straight and I can’t think gay. What’s left? @imeanwhat— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) April 7, 2014
Have an Unprecedented 2016❕I Dare You‼️Let Kindness&a Humorous Slant Prevail❗️Rethink Gluten, live yr lifeTrump🆓&Let the Festivities Begin❗️— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 31, 2015