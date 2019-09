Of all the combinations of characters that have dated on Pretty Little Liars , Lucy Hale just proposed one we'd never considered."If you could date any of the PLL characters in real life, who would you pick?" Teen Vogue asked her in a recent interview. She responded: "I would date Spencer because she seems really smart and worldly. She's a cool girl."Spencer would indeed be a kick-ass girlfriend. Yet we don't quite see that relationship working out. Spencer would get fed up with Aria's free-spirited nature, and she'd resent Spencer's constant micromanaging.But given that the show's already finished filming , that stands no chance of happening outside our collective imagination anyway. Unless we're in for a very major plot twist in the finale As for the actual finale plot, all Hale would say that it was "satisfying" and that "everybody has been waiting for it."