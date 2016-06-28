Last week, Pretty Little Liars kicked off its seventh, and possibly final, season. The girls have been through a lot — mysteries, mind games, and occasionally class. But somehow they still made time for relationships. Now that the show is coming to a close, fans are wondering which PLL couples are truly meant to be (or at the very least, meant to be through the end of the final credits).
Charlie Craig, one of the series' showrunners, shared some insight about a few fan-favorite couples with E!. He said of Ezra (Ian Harding) and Aria (Lucy Hale), "I would say anybody expecting it to be a smoother ride than it's been in previous seasons is going to be disappointed. It's going to be bumpy. Stick with it, get invested...I think diehard shippers will be surprised yet rewarded by where everybody ends up at the end of the season."
Surprised yet rewarded — maybe a breakup, followed by another time jump that shows they're back together, living in a quaint, and less dangerous, town together?
And as for Emily (Shay Mitchell) and any of her potential romantic prospects, Craig said, "It's not going to be an easy ride for Emily, along with anybody else. But I'm really excited about where Emily is going to end up."
Nothing seems easy for the pretty (and, honestly, by now pretty tired) little liars, but maybe there can be a happy ending for them all.
