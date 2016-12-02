It was pretty unlikely that I. Marlene King and her band of writers would close Pretty Little Liars without revealing the identity of Uber A. But those of us who have been fans for a while know you can never be too sure. PLL writers love loose ends. (I still don’t think Maya St. Germain is dead. Though I can't say I really care anymore.)
But fans can breathe a little sigh of relief. Ashley Benson, who plays Hanna Marin on the Freeform series, confirmed to The Huffington Post that viewers will finally find out who is responsible for the latest reign of terror in Rosewood. But we’ll have to wait until the very end. "Uber A" will be revealed in the series finale.
As for Benson, she’s known who "A" is for at least six months. She had to do a bit of snooping to find out. The actress told HuffPo, “I think everyone kind of knew who ‘A’ was before we shot the finale. I think everyone kind of asked around and found out... I’m very impatient and I love to know everything so, I had to figure it out.”
For me, the funniest part of this scoop is the source. On most of the earlier seasons of PLL, Benson’s character always says exactly what's on her mind, and won’t stop on her quest to track down a lead into the identity of their tormenter. She also struggles to keep secrets from her boyfriend Caleb. So I’m tickled to see Ashley embodying her character's traits to keep fans informed. Maybe I’m actually going to miss Pretty Little Liars just a little bit after all.
