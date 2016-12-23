Who Nabbed The Title Of Model Of The Year?

Each year, Models.com ranks the top names that dominated catwalks and campaigns during the previous 12 months. The exhaustive database on all things models just released its latest roster this week. Winners were assessed by 250 industry insiders, including Love editor-in-chief and stylist Katie Grand, former model and diversity advocate Bethann Hardison, and W fashion and style director Edward Enninful. The site also tallied readers' votes and the top picks as judged by the pros versus the people are pretty interesting.
The top category, Model Of The Year: Women, featured two very ubiquitous faces of 2016 (who also happen to be very chummy). Bella Hadid won the industry's vote, while Kendall Jenner nabbed the top spot for Readers' Choice. Lineisy Montero was the runner-up per the industry experts' votes, while, interestingly, Gigi Hadid was the readers' choice runner-up. (Don't feel too bummed for Gigi, though: She won the industry vote for Social Media Star: Women; Emily Ratajkowski won the readers' choice vote in the same category.) Other nominees for the Model Of The Year: Women category included Lexi Boling, Ruth Bell, Grace Hartzel, Ashley Graham, and Irina Shayk.
In addition to the year's biggest winners, the site's ranking includes 10 categories in total, cataloging the top male and female models in categories including Breakout, Social Media Star, and Celebrity Model. Adwoa Aboah was dubbed Breakout Star by the industry pros' tabulation, while Grace Elizabeth was the reader's choice pick for the category. Hari Nef was the readers' choice runner-up, while the industry vote for second-buzziest face of 2016 was Dilone. Check out the full list over at Models.com.
