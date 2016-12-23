Céline Dion Shares An Emotional Tribute To Her Husband In Retrospective Video

Céline Dion has had a harrowing year. For the global star, 2016 began with the death of her husband, René Angélil. Two days later, on January 16th, Dion lost her brother Daniel Dion. Both men succumbed to battles with cancer. Nevertheless, the show must go on, and for Dion, it certainly has. From accepting the Billboard Icon Award in May to covering Missy Elliot on Ellen, the star has pulled off an incredible year of entertainment and music. Dion herself shared a video retrospective on her official YouTube channel and the montage is nothing if not inspiring.
It begins in January with official footage from Angélil's funeral. Then, in February, Dion was back performing "All By Myself" in front of thousands.
"My brother died on my husband's birthday, and I said to myself, for his birthday, my husband came and got my brother," she said in a featured interview.
The video summarizes Dion's year, from emotional on-stage thank-yous (like the one at the Billboard Music Awards) to performing impressions on Fallon, to releasing her 26th studio album.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer said it best in her Billboard Award acceptance speech:
"René, this one's for you. The show must go on." Watch the full video, below.
