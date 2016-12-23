Story from Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Slams Charlie Puth Over His Tweets About Bella Thorne

Meghan De Maria
Keke Palmer isn't here for Charlie Puth's shenanigans.

On Thursday, Puth posted a series of tweets intended to clear the air about his rumored relationship with Bella Thorne. Puth referenced Tyler Posey, who dated Thorne earlier this year. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it," Puth tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote, "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way."

But Palmer isn't buying Puth's attempts to create "peace for all."

In response to Puth's tweet that Thorne told him she and Posey had broken up — a fact she herself confirmed in a tweet — Palmer suggested that Puth could have gone to Thorne directly, rather than airing out his grievances on Twitter.
"Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore," Palmer tweeted, adding a kissy-face emoji.

Thorne, for her part, seems to have appreciated Palmer's defense — she retweeted Palmer's response to Puth.
