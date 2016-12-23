Keke Palmer isn't here for Charlie Puth's shenanigans.
On Thursday, Puth posted a series of tweets intended to clear the air about his rumored relationship with Bella Thorne. Puth referenced Tyler Posey, who dated Thorne earlier this year. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it," Puth tweeted. In another tweet, he wrote, "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way."
No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
But Palmer isn't buying Puth's attempts to create "peace for all."
In response to Puth's tweet that Thorne told him she and Posey had broken up — a fact she herself confirmed in a tweet — Palmer suggested that Puth could have gone to Thorne directly, rather than airing out his grievances on Twitter.
She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. https://t.co/Q0Pw1KkBbs— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016
"Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore," Palmer tweeted, adding a kissy-face emoji.
Why couldn't you have just texted @bellathorne in private if you were confused? The interview is dated. So sorry Bella, ignore 😘 https://t.co/XWPD8sY7hT— 👑 K e k e 👑 (@KekePalmer) December 22, 2016
Or defend my friend publicly since she's being attacked publicly. Cause that's normal friend shit lol. Nice try tho. https://t.co/myzlUWPya3— 👑 K e k e 👑 (@KekePalmer) December 23, 2016
Thorne, for her part, seems to have appreciated Palmer's defense — she retweeted Palmer's response to Puth.
