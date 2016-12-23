Avril Lavigne Claps Back At Mark Zuckerberg's Nickleback Dis

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg has been accused of a lot of things. Bullying Nickleback is definitely a new one.
Zuckerberg made a dig at the Canadian rockers in a video introducing Jarvis, the A.I. home assistant voiced by Morgan Freeman. The video shows Zuckerberg asking Jarvis to play "some good Nickleback songs," to which Jarvis/Freeman replies, "I'm sorry, Mark. I'm afraid I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs."
Avril Lavigne, the estranged wife of Nickleback frontman Chad Kroeger, didn't appreciate that sick burn. Though one would think that she'd be used to hearing jokes at the band's expense by now, the pop star fired off a note accusing Zuckerberg of being a bully.
"Many people use your products — some people love them and some people don't," she wrote in a note made public on social media. "Either way, you're allowed your musical opinion. However, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.
"When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what's going on in the world today."
She ended the lecture with the hashtags #SayNoToBullying, #TheJokeIsOld, and #NickelbackHasSoldOver50MillionAlbums, then tagged several anti-bullying organizations. We're sure joining Lavigne's crusade to protect a rock star's feelings is at the top of their priority list. Cough.
We're not down with bullying either, but equating a pretty mild joke about Zuckerberg's personal musical preferences to the torment that children and countless other groups face daily suggests that Lavigne could seriously use some perspective.
