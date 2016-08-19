Avril Lavigne & Ryan Cabrera Might Be Having The Most '00s Romance Ever

Avril Lavigne's latest rumored romance is very noughties by nature.
Continuing her streak of having relationships with men best known for being on MTV a lot in the '00s, the Canadian pop star is reportedly dating singer Ryan Cabrera. If you cast your mind back a decade or so, you'll recall that Cabrera is the porcupine-haired crooner who once dated Ashlee Simpson. That relationship was heavily documented on The Ashlee Simpson Show a good 12 years ago.
TMZ claims that Cabrera and Lavigne were spied kissing over dinner in Manhattan. The gossip site also says that Cabrera moved into her home following his breakup with girlfriend Katie Krause. Lavigne, meanwhile, is getting divorced from her second husband, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger.
"While we appreciate the interest in Ryan’s endeavors, at this time, we have no comment regarding TMZ’s latest report about Ryan’s personal life," a representative for Cabrera told Page Six with regards to a possible romance.
Cabrera himself also played it coy.
"Nowadays I tend to keep all love life stuff just completely separate just because you know how it is," he told Page Six. "You try to keep it private as much as you can.”
We get it. It's complicated.
