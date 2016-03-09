Story from Music

Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger Give Their Fans Something To Smile About

It appears that, at the very least, Avril Lavigne and ex Chad Kroeger are reuniting for something. Whether it's only for a duet studio session or something more, we can't say. But Lavigne uploaded the pictures and videos to prove the two are in cahoots.

First, she started with a video of her playing around with a ukelele, adding an elusive "and Chad" at the end of the caption. Hmmm... I wonder who Chad could be?

Mandolin Happy @zanecarney @stephanhovsepian and Chad

Oh, look! Chad, frontman of Nickelback!


And here's all their little instruments, just hangin' out together.


So, they're in the studio. But are they singing the song she wrote? About a boy she used to know?

Is the It Couple of Canada's alternative rock-pop world dropping clues that they will be reuniting soon? They already got us excited when they attended the a Grammy pre-party together last month.

But really, jokes aside, the former spouses could very well just be pals, as Lavigne promised the two would remain the "best of friends" with they announced their separation. Though something tells us we have some new music to look forward to in any case.

