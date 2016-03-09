Avril Lavigne & Chad Kroeger Give Their Fans Something To Smile About

It is with heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today. Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support.

