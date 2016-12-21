Mark Zuckerberg Debuts Robot God Running His House

Mark Zuckerberg has some sort of God-voiced robot running his home. That robot is Jarvis, named for Iron Man's own AI butler, and it's voiced by Morgan Freeman, who has played God more times than the big man himself.
Jarvis is the conclusion of his 2016 challenge to build himself a home AI. The robot can turn on the lights, tell Mark about his meetings, teach baby Max to speak Mandarin, and
instantly learn how to neutralize human military capabilities on a worldwide scale, paving the way for a robot takeover. Haha, I mean, "play music." Typos!
The thing is seriously cool. Zuckerberg posted this video, which he writes is "meant to be a fun summary and not a live demo."
Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla posted a video of her own. Her experience was a little different from Mark's. Watch below.
I, for one, welcome our new robot overlords. They can't be any worse than our current leaders.
