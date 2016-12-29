All The Social Media Trends We're Ready To Bid Farewell To

While 2016 brought us plenty of viral moments that we can't wait to see more of next year (a new "Damn, Daniel," perhaps?), the same can't be said of all of this year's biggest social media trends.
The mannequin challenge? That was funny and creative. Throwing your phone in the air so you can take a selfie of yourself high-fiving yourself? That's just plain stupid. Come on — nobody wants to deal with a cracked phone screen.
Bizarre challenges aside, this was also a year when fake news sadly took center stage, and trolls seemed to be more present than ever before. If we want our online lives to be better in 2017, it starts with getting rid of these 10 social media trends. Ahead, the habits and trends we hope are on the way out.
