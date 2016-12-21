Damn, Daniel, 2016 Sure Had Some Great Viral Moments

Much has been made of the worst bits of 2016, and, we have to admit, the year had its dark moments. But 2016 was also the year that gave us hot dog princess, and the mannequin challenge. Sure, it's high time we gave this year the boot, but before we do, we're taking a look back at some of the moments we actually enjoyed, too.



From Chewbacca Mom to the guy who documented his first week at Target, people shared themselves with the internet, and, sometimes, it was enough to get everyone to pay attention. It's hard to say why something like "Damn Daniel" or a Twitter thread about McDonald's is the thing that gets millions to click, but, when it happens, we can't get enough. In a daily barrage of pictures of friends, family, strangers, and cats that live on the internet, what burbles up to the top can seem random in more than one sense of the word. For example, why is Daniel always wearing Vans? And why do we care?



Maybe it's the sheer randomness that makes it so fun. Who knows what unsuspecting person or event will be RT'd and shared for years to come? Or maybe it just feels good to laugh.



Either way, join us for a walk down meme-ory lane (ugh, sorry) as we revisit some of the best viral stories of 2016.