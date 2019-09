You Have To See Lucy Hale’s Dope New Piercing

Although Lucy Hale joined the long list of celebs to have personal photos hacked and leaked yesterday — seriously, when will this infuriating invasion of women’s privacy stop? — the actress responded in the most awesome way possible. She pulled the IRL equivalent of the paints-nails emoji by posting a pic on Instagram Stories of a dainty new, recently acquired piercing. And although our holidays are already pretty darn booked, the brand-new gem is seriously making us consider squeezing in a trip to our piercer over the break. J. Colby Smith , how's your calendar looking? Any last-minute cancellations?