You Have To See Lucy Hale’s Dope New Piercing

Although Lucy Hale joined the long list of celebs to have personal photos hacked and leaked yesterday — seriously, when will this infuriating invasion of women’s privacy stop? — the actress responded in the most awesome way possible. She pulled the IRL equivalent of the paints-nails emoji by posting a pic on Instagram Stories of a dainty new, recently acquired piercing. And although our holidays are already pretty darn booked, the brand-new gem is seriously making us consider squeezing in a trip to our piercer over the break. J. Colby Smith, how's your calendar looking? Any last-minute cancellations?
The new addition isn’t anything radical, like lobe-stretching or a nose ring, and that’s why we love it so much. Instead, she added a dainty stud to her left lobe. The new ear candy joins three other lobe piercings and an auricle piercing for a landscape that borders on the kind of constellation piercings we’ve raved about so much this year. The look is understated: a simple gold triangle stud joins a pavé diamond and gold hoops for a look that’s equal parts sweet, cool, and chill AF — kinda like Hale herself.
