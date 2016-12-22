Story from Celebrity Beauty

You Have To See Lucy Hale’s Dope New Piercing

Erika Stalder
Although Lucy Hale joined the long list of celebs to have personal photos hacked and leaked yesterday — seriously, when will this infuriating invasion of women’s privacy stop? — the actress responded in the most awesome way possible. She pulled the IRL equivalent of the paints-nails emoji by posting a pic on Instagram Stories of a dainty new, recently acquired piercing. And although our holidays are already pretty darn booked, the brand-new gem is seriously making us consider squeezing in a trip to our piercer over the break. J. Colby Smith, how's your calendar looking? Any last-minute cancellations?
Photo: Via @lucyhale/Instagram.
The new addition isn’t anything radical, like lobe-stretching or a nose ring, and that’s why we love it so much. Instead, she added a dainty stud to her left lobe. The new ear candy joins three other lobe piercings and an auricle piercing for a landscape that borders on the kind of constellation piercings we’ve raved about so much this year. The look is understated: a simple gold triangle stud joins a pavé diamond and gold hoops for a look that’s equal parts sweet, cool, and chill AF — kinda like Hale herself.
