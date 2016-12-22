Ariana Grande Just Debuted Another New Hair Color — & It's Good

We’ve talked about Ariana Grande’s unflappable commitment to her ponytail before. Girlfriend is seriously ride-or-die for her signature style. And we can’t blame her — it looks damn good. But when we saw the singer with a whole new look in her freshly debuted video for "Faith" (she sings it with Stevie Wonder), our jaws dropped. Because Grande comes strutting into the first frame with no pony to be found.
Instead, the singer is sporting a kicky half-up topknot. And that’s not all: Grande rocks icy-blond hair with her dark roots exposed. Cue the sound of a record scratch in our heads. We love the new style on the singer. But for those who need their Grande with a side of pony, fear not: Later in the video, the star is seen sharing Wonder’s piano bench with her well-known look fully intact: brown hair, pulled high into a long, flowing pony. Her experimentation may have been fleeting, but we love that she’s trying new things going into the New Year.
