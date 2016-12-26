These Are The Top Makeup & Nail Trends Of The Season — & We Love Them

PSA: Winter has arrived, officially! Although with the holiday shopping craze — not to mention the weather in some parts of the country — it feels like it's been here for weeks. But now that the season has formally started, why not switch up your beauty routine to match?
To get a sense of which colors are popular this winter, we turned to Pinterest. The social-media site's Pin Picks account is a great resource for trend forecasting and this season was no exception. The account's "winsome winter looks" board has plenty of inspiration and Pinterest has a separate board on eye-makeup trends, too.
So what colors can you expect to see everywhere this fall? Rose gold beauty will be popular and even holographic makeup is on trend. Unsurprisingly, dark lipsticks and nail colors are also popular winter choices.
Click through to see what beauty hues are on-trend this season. Bonus: We've added some product picks of our own to complement Pinterest's predictions, too.
To get a sense of which colors are popular this winter, we turned to Pinterest. The social-media site's Pin Picks account is a great resource for trend forecasting and this season was no exception. The account's "winsome winter looks" board has plenty of inspiration and Pinterest has a separate board on eye-makeup trends, too.
So what colors can you expect to see everywhere this fall? Rose gold beauty will be popular and even holographic makeup is on trend. Unsurprisingly, dark lipsticks and nail colors are also popular winter choices.
Click through to see what beauty hues are on-trend this season. Bonus: We've added some product picks of our own to complement Pinterest's predictions, too.