Anna Kendrick shared that a friend of hers recently got engaged, and announced the exciting news over text. But first, this friend had to tell Kendrick about a far more important couple: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land.
"1. I just saw La La Land, definitely need your thoughts when you see it," the text reads. "2. I'm engaged — how crazy is that?"
"My friends have their priorities straight. #SeriousAboutMovies," Kendrick tweeted, and we totally get it. In fact, it's good to know we're not the only ones obsessed with Ryan Gosling's piano serenades.
A movie that manages to provide the heartwarming effects of a musical without the cheesiness really is something worth celebrating. So is committing yourself to the person you'll spend your life with, but honestly, it's a tough call.
The only thing that could top both would be a La La Land-themed engagement.
My friends have their priorities straight. #SeriousAboutMovies pic.twitter.com/6muFXXesuI— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 21, 2016
