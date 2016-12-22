Story from Movies

Anna Kendrick Approves Of Her Friend's Priorities: La La Land, Then Engagement

Suzannah Weiss
Anna Kendrick shared that a friend of hers recently got engaged, and announced the exciting news over text. But first, this friend had to tell Kendrick about a far more important couple: Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land.

"1. I just saw La La Land, definitely need your thoughts when you see it," the text reads. "2. I'm engaged — how crazy is that?"

"My friends have their priorities straight. #SeriousAboutMovies," Kendrick tweeted, and we totally get it. In fact, it's good to know we're not the only ones obsessed with Ryan Gosling's piano serenades.

A movie that manages to provide the heartwarming effects of a musical without the cheesiness really is something worth celebrating. So is committing yourself to the person you'll spend your life with, but honestly, it's a tough call.

The only thing that could top both would be a La La Land-themed engagement.
Advertisement

More from Movies