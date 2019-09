Carolina Herrera & Oscar De La Renta's Dispute Has Been Settled

The fashion world is dark and full of terrors. To wit: A new lawsuit alleges that an executive tried to push Carolina Herrera out of creative control, failed, and then left to work for Oscar de la Renta. Page Six reports that Laura Kim rejected a $1 million offer from CEO Francois Kress to become the house's creative director last July. According to Kim's attorney Neil Capobianco, she felt that Herrera would never relinquish her creative control over the company named for her. That's because Kress never told her she was being "transitioned out" of the top role.“Ms. Herrera intended to run CH as if she were the Creative Director. While Laura was supposed to be reporting to Francois Kress, Carolina Herrera frequently took charge, without objection from Mr. Kress,” Capobianco says in the October letter, included in the suit.Herrera's attorneys reply, in the suit, that “Kim made it known to CH that she wanted to be creative director, in effect displacing Carolina Herrera herself.”The suit further alleges that Kim violated her six-month non-compete when she accepted a position as creative designer at competing house Oscar de la Renta. Following her departure, Herrera's collection flopped and the house lost business. So they seek to bar Kim from jumping to de la Renta until April 2017.Herrera's reps shared the following statement with Refinery29: "Carolina Herrera is pleased the court today granted a temporary restraining order that upholds the non-compete agreement we signed with our former senior designer. As the court ruled, the non-compete agreement was fair and plainly-worded. At all times, Carolina Herrera was faithful to the letter and spirit of our agreement, and we will continue to ethically and forcefully protect our business interests. Our focus now remains on continuing to introduce new collections that embody the spirit of timeless elegance and refinement for which Carolina Herrera is known."