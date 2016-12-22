Snapchat is one step closer to taking over the world, and this time Disney is involved. Variety reports that the social media is partnering with the network to produce brand new content, specifically a The Bachelor spinoff that will begin airing on the app the day after the new season's premiere on January 2, 2017.
Titled Watch Party: The Bachelor, the series will consist of three-to-five-minute episodes (corresponding with each episode of the series) that unpack what the world just watched. Each episode will feature “celebrities, comedians, super fans and infamous Bachelors and Bachelorettes,” according to Disney-ABC and Snapchat. They'll be available for 24 hours and will appear in the Snapchat Discover section of the app. This is just the first of more episodic content the network hopes to bring to the social media.
“We’ve been exploring ways to tell stories on mobile, and Snapchat was a very exciting canvas for us to work on,” said executive VP of digital media strategy and business development for Disney-ABC TV, John Frelinghuysen. For Snapchat, this is not a first. They had previously partnered with NBC Universal for content centered around The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as well as The Voice.
According to Variety, the deal was struck in an effort to connect with younger audiences, who numbers show are not watching TV the way the world used to. For other viewers, this will just take them from the small screen to the smaller screen. Quickly! Before it all disappears!
