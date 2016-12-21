Christian Louboutin Created A Well-Heeled Holiday Fairy Tale

We've already seen a slew of festive ads and window displays rolled out for the holiday season. Today, Christian Louboutin unveils its seasonal campaign and the luxe shoe brand took a decidedly literary tact to toasting the holidays. The label created a fairy tale, titled The Tale of the Shoemaker and The Stolen Stars.
As one might expect, shoes figure prominently into the beautifully illustrated story. The premise? "A young shoemaker who sets out to create shoes that will be as beautiful as the night sky," per a release. Unsurprisingly, the shoemaker looks a whole lot like Louboutin himself. Also unsurprising: actual styles from the red-soled brand make cameos in the imagery. Artist Remi Wyart incorporated a spring 2017 shoe style, the Gravitanita, in two heights, into the illustrations. There's also a clutch cameo: The ShoePeaks minaudière, which was part of Louboutin's 2007 collab with David Lynch, is also featured in the drawings.
You can also catch the whimsical illustrations IRL. The fairy tale will also be showcased in holiday window displays at 36 Christian Louboutin locations globally. (There will also be "storytelling hours" of the fairy tale in select stores.) It's the first time the iconic brand has crafted a project like this to ring in the holidays.
Check out the full fairytale, below, or head on over to Louboutin's site to flip through it in its full-scale glory.
