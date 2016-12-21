Olivia Wilde’s Choppy New ‘Do Is The Perfect Antidote To A Hair Rut

Olivia Wilde has quintessential hot-girl hair – shiny, (seemingly) low-maintenance, and often styled in the sexy, natural-looking waves that would take us nothing short of a half hour and a very hot curling wand to create. To be fair, she's not be the type to dive headfirst into trends or experiment with bold color. She has, however, mastered the art of the subtle-yet-impactful hair tweak.
So, of course, it makes sense that celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh (whose list of devotees includes Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, and perhaps most famously, Gisele) is behind some of Wilde's most on-point new ‘dos. And we're happy to report the latest look he’s created for the Only Living Boy In New York star is one of her best yet.
What’s more, the piece-y tousled lob is exactly the inspiration we needed to break us out of a long-hair rut. It’s the perfect style for shedding ragged dead ends while still leaving plenty of length — as in, it's not the kind of chop that’ll have you on the verge of tears as you watch your Rapunzel locks fall to the salon floor.
A single photo doesn’t do the cut justice, but a quickie Boomerang Wilde posted to Instagram shows exactly how good it looks in motion. And about those beautifully painted highlights? Josh is responsible for them, too. Further proof that Wilde has one seriously skilled pro on speed dial — or at least in her contacts for texting, because maybe no one really speed dials anymore.
