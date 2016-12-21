Olivia Wilde’s Choppy New ‘Do Is The Perfect Antidote To A Hair Rut



What’s more, the piece-y tousled lob is exactly the inspiration we needed to break us out of a long-hair rut. It’s the perfect style for shedding ragged dead ends while still leaving plenty of length — as in, it's not the kind of chop that’ll have you on the verge of tears as you watch your Rapunzel locks fall to the salon floor.



A single photo doesn’t do the cut justice, but a quickie Boomerang Wilde posted to Instagram shows exactly how good it looks in motion. And about those beautifully painted highlights? Josh is responsible for them, too. Further proof that Wilde has one seriously skilled pro on speed dial — or at least in her contacts for texting, because maybe no one really speed dials anymore.

