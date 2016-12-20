Amy Schumer may not always be everyone's cup of tea, but credit where credit's due: Girl really knows how to spoil her dad for the holidays. Maybe you should rethink that tie and Old Spice gift set?
According to Schumer's Instagram, her father Gordon once owned a farm. The family eventually lost the farm when Gordon, who had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, had to declare bankruptcy.
A video posted by the comedian shows her child self hilariously trying to run away by escaping through the cornfield. Guessing Children of the Corn wasn't a popular film at the Schumer household.
Here's the twist: Schumer has resumed her farm girl ways.
"We lost the farm when we lost everything else," she shared on Instagram. "But today I got to buy it back for him."
Here's Gordon reacting to the news over FaceTime.
If this were a movie (and that movie would probably go a little something like the dad-worshipping Field of Dreams), Schumer would have tracked down the slick bank managers who took away the farm in the first place, exacted some sort of revenge, and left them angrily throwing their construction hats at the ground as she undermined their plot to turn the farm into a luxury apartment building. That's how that all works, right?
