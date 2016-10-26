Amy Schumer responded to critics of her "Formation" video today in an Instagram post that referenced Beyoncé's lyrics.
Schumer posed naked save underwear, face down on the bed in a pose that will remind some of Brigitte Bardot's in the opening of Contempt, Jean-Luc Godard's masterwork of disaffection. Godard famously conceived of the moment when studio executives demanded that he include a nude scene with Bardot. He did so, but with perhaps the tamest nude scene of all time. Similarly, this is about the tamest parody of all time.
Schumer's parody video caused a stir online, with many people accusing the comedian of appropriation.
As cultural critics, it's our job to provide context for media. Schumer released the video as a Tidal exclusive. Tidal is the music streaming service owned by Jay Z. Jay Z is married to Beyoncé. So, presumably, Beyoncé saw and approved this video. If she in fact did, the gymnastics required to believe that a Beyoncé-approved video by a Beyoncé-approved comedian is somehow insulting Beyoncé would surely win gold had they been performed in Rio.
All that being said, Schumer's track record on issues like these is beyond dicey. Here's her post.
"You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation," Schumer wrote. "Thanks for the exclusive release Tidal! We had so much fun making this tribute. All love and women inspiring each other."
