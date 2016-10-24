The history of comedians making alternate official videos gets another chapter today as Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn dropped their unexpected video for Beyoncé's "Formation." And really, it's not a super long list. So far, the only entry we have is the Zach Galifianakis video for Kanye's "Can't Tell Me Nothing." (Watch that video, seriously.) The only other entrant to this series is Aziz Ansari's two second goofy dance cameo in the video for Kanye and Jay Z's "Otis."
Schumer's and Hawn's is a more straightforward retelling of Beyoncé's video. That is, if you count Wanda Sykes and a goat making prominent cameos "straightforward." To be frank, we do. Wanda Sykes and a goat should be in everything.
The video was shot while Hawn and Schumer were filming Mother/Daughter in Hawaii. And since it's been posted to Tidal, we can assume that Queen Bey gave the go-ahead. Watch below.
