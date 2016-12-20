Megyn Kelly Isn't (& Shouldn't Be) Sorry About Wearing Spaghetti Straps At The RNC

Back in July, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly wore a spaghetti-strapped top while she was covering the Republican National Convention. Subsequently (and, frankly, ridiculously), The Kelly File host ended up rankling the Twittersphere with her bare shoulders. Well, in case you were wondering, Kelly definitely doesn't feel any remorse about her supposedly risqué outfit choice, as she told The New York Times' Vanessa Friedman.
“A convention is a kind of free-form extravaganza, and there are certain settings where you can take risks," Kelly told The Times of her thinking behind the (unnecessarily contentious) outfit. "So I just thought: ‘Yes, I can do this. I can be smart and challenging while I wear spaghetti straps, and everyone is just going to have to get their heads around that.’”
Being taken seriously professionally and showing some skin certainly don't have to be mutually exclusive, Kelly underscored. “I felt very strongly, I was not going to be defined by what someone else deemed appropriate,” she told The Times. (She also shared that she's already re-worn the strappy Ralph Lauren number that riled up sexist tweets since the RNC.)
Regardless of where you might stand on Kelly's political leanings, you've got to hand it to her for being unapologetic about what's considered acceptable attire for women on the job. Hopefully, this is the sort of thing that won't even merit a conversation in the future. Because expecting women to apologize for or explain their "inappropriate" clothing choices, on or off the air, is simply sexist.
#MegynKelly #slammed over low-cut #RNC #dress that 'looked like #lingerie' https://t.co/8cUJUfSexb #RNCinCLE #RNCcle pic.twitter.com/0VVsl8wM6E— Bill D (@zeusFanHouse) July 21, 2016
