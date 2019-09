Respected Midwife Scott Disick Tried To Tell Chyna How To Give Birth

There are a few issues here. First, Kardashian and Disick are not OB/GYNs, unless we missed the part where they went to med school. And boy, are they misinformed. C-sections and vaginal birth after cesarean, or VBAC, are sensitive topics. Studies indicate that C-sections do not impact fertility of the mother, and that the health risks to the child are lesser than once thought. Plus, the Mayo Clinic has found that 60-80% of women who attempt VBACs succeed at delivering vaginally. As with most pregnancy concerns, this one is definitely complex, and every woman should work with her doctor to determine the best birth plan for her. But generalizations and judgements like these are never correct.