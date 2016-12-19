You’ll Never Guess Who Gave Macaulay Culkin His Holiday-Prep Pedicure

Jackson shared the picture of their impromptu spa session to Instagram over the weekend, joking about leaving her modeling duties behind to “paint hipsters’ toenails for a living.” Culkin, the hipster in question, appears good-natured — though not entirely enthused. And, by the looks of it, he's chosen the perfect on-trend berry shade for his pedi.



The actor, now 36, was named Jackson's godfather by her late dad Michael when he was just 18, so it’s safe to say the duo has a special bond. Although she probably shouldn't quit her day job, it's nice to see them hanging out like family all these years later. (A better family than Kevin McCallister’s, that’s for sure. Seriously, what kind of parents “accidentally” leave for vacation without their child?)

