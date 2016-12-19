Round-Trip Tickets To Iceland Are Just $200 Right Now

Let's face it, after all that you endured in 2016, you deserve a vacation. If you're thinking, I just spent a big chunk of my savings on holiday gifts, so I'm not going anywhere for a while, think again. Wow Air, an Iceland-based budget airline, is currently offering crazy deals on flights to Reykjavik. How crazy we talking? How does $200 for a round-trip ticket sound?
According to TheFlightDeal.com, you can get this uber-affordable rate if you fly to Iceland's capital city from Baltimore-Washington International Airport in late January and February 2017. If you aren't in the D.C. area, but still think you deserve a cheap trip to Iceland, Wow Air does have flights from other major U.S. cities that are almost as good. Roundtrip flights to Reykjavik from Los Angeles and San Francisco during that same time are going for around $260. And, if you're in New York or Boston, you can get there and back for about $300.
These amazing prices are, of course, subject to change between now and the actual travel date, so you should book RIGHT NOW. A low-cost trip to an exciting destination is pretty much a fail-proof way to start 2017 off on a good note. And if you need a place to stay, we've got you covered there, too.
