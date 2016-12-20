Story from Weddings

There's A Sweet Story Behind This Couple's Very Unconventional Wedding Looks

Alexandra Ilyashov
Photographed by Lauren Perlstein.
Convention may have it that the groom doesn't see the bride's getup until she walks down the aisle. (Or sometime very close to the actual exchanging of I Do's). For one Chinese couple, the groom didn't just see his wife-to-be's gown before the main event: He put it on and wore it.

Ou Qian and Wu Shuai, a couple in the Sichuan city of Nanchong, swapped wedding-day outfits because Ou didn't feel confident in her gown. She suggested trading outfits with her fiancé so that she'd be more comfortable for the occasion. A Facebook post from news channel CCTV describing the couple's wedding day switch-up from over the weekend (shown below) has since gone viral.

“Sometimes you just have to put yourself in her shoes,” Wu told a local publication. “It’s the key to a happy marriage.”

Bridesmaid/groomsmen outfit swaps have transpired before, like the one between this pair of cousins. But a bride and groom trading looks, and for a pretty thoughtful reason, sort of takes the cake, doesn't it?
