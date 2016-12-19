ICYMI, 20 year-old model Hailey Baldwin dropped her highly anticipated makeup line with ModelCo last month — and her loyal fanbase has been buzzing about it ever since. In the collection you'll find an array of highlighters, lip balms, oils, and more, all meant to echo the same beauty look she sets out to create for herself every single day.
"I love the no makeup-makeup look," she exclusively tells R29. "Fresh and dewy skin, groomed brows, and a sexy, nude lip is my everyday go-to." Though her preference didn't always skew this subtle: "I used to do my own stage makeup when I was a serious ballet dancer — that's where I first [discovered] my love of makeup. I probably went too heavy on the blush or eyeliner back then. I thought it looked dramatic."
Which is fitting, then, that one of her favorite products within the range is the Feline Kit, which comes with a triple-edged eyeliner tool that makes creating a winged eye a breeze. "ModelCo is known for its innovative products, [so] I wanted to come up something to make the winged eye super easy," Baldwin says. "I love that you can use the tool in a variety of ways to achieve the look you want."
She had a hand in creating more than just the eyeliner set: "I have always been obsessed with coconut oil, so I [made sure it was] in my collection," she says. "I'm so happy with how it turned out. The Coconut Luxe Body Oil is 100% natural. I use it all over my body and hair."
Products aside, Baldwin says she's most excited about the opportunity to explore her business-savvy side — and that the finished result was worth all the time and effort. "I am really interested in the creative process of business," she says. "I was actually really involved in it and worked hard for a year developing the range. It was important that I reflect my personal beauty style, so I worked with ModelCo to come up with a well-edited line of products that I truly use on a daily basis. I feel they very much represent my aesthetic and definitely have a 'Hailey' vibe."
And, if our conversation is any indication, you can definitely expect more coming from Baldwin in the future: "I was surprised at how much I enjoyed [the business] side; it's something I definitely want to explore further in my career."
Want to know the model's other must-haves? Press play on the video below to watch Baldwin take us through her favorites within the makeup range.
"I love the no makeup-makeup look," she exclusively tells R29. "Fresh and dewy skin, groomed brows, and a sexy, nude lip is my everyday go-to." Though her preference didn't always skew this subtle: "I used to do my own stage makeup when I was a serious ballet dancer — that's where I first [discovered] my love of makeup. I probably went too heavy on the blush or eyeliner back then. I thought it looked dramatic."
Which is fitting, then, that one of her favorite products within the range is the Feline Kit, which comes with a triple-edged eyeliner tool that makes creating a winged eye a breeze. "ModelCo is known for its innovative products, [so] I wanted to come up something to make the winged eye super easy," Baldwin says. "I love that you can use the tool in a variety of ways to achieve the look you want."
She had a hand in creating more than just the eyeliner set: "I have always been obsessed with coconut oil, so I [made sure it was] in my collection," she says. "I'm so happy with how it turned out. The Coconut Luxe Body Oil is 100% natural. I use it all over my body and hair."
Products aside, Baldwin says she's most excited about the opportunity to explore her business-savvy side — and that the finished result was worth all the time and effort. "I am really interested in the creative process of business," she says. "I was actually really involved in it and worked hard for a year developing the range. It was important that I reflect my personal beauty style, so I worked with ModelCo to come up with a well-edited line of products that I truly use on a daily basis. I feel they very much represent my aesthetic and definitely have a 'Hailey' vibe."
And, if our conversation is any indication, you can definitely expect more coming from Baldwin in the future: "I was surprised at how much I enjoyed [the business] side; it's something I definitely want to explore further in my career."
Want to know the model's other must-haves? Press play on the video below to watch Baldwin take us through her favorites within the makeup range.
Advertisement