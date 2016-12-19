How This Fox News Host Wants To Change How We Talk About Politics

It's been a challenging year for Fox News, with sexual harassment allegations involving talent and female anchors. Has that affected your work experience or factored into your decisions at all?

"I came a year ago, which was a very interesting time to come into Fox. I will say there are some incredible women who work here, and for any of them that have had that experience, I hope they get the help to move on from that, because that’s a terrible thing for anyone to go through. But I also feel lucky to have come in when I did, because I’m really part of, I feel, the next generation of Fox. And they’ve made it clear that they’re really investing in young women to be a part of the future of the network. My experiences have only been positive ones."



I wanted to get your thoughts on Trump’s Cabinet picks so far, on how the administration is coming together.

"I think now is the time for people to take a step back and see what he can do. Looking at how wrong so many people got the actual election, I think that should be a wake-up call to everyone to say, 'Let’s just see how he handles this, what he can do.' What we’ve seen in the transition so far is people coming into Trump Tower [from] all walks of life, men, women, Republican, Democrat, you name it…



Kanye West!

"Kanye West of all people! The one thing you can say about Trump is he does have relations with people. That’s what he campaigned on, I’m going to work with people to get something done. Let’s see if he can do that on the national political stage."



When it comes to the people he’s already appointed, do you think they’re strong picks?

"There have been mixed reviews about too many generals on this list. I come from a military family, I’ve got two brothers in the Navy, so I had the opposite reaction… The other picks, I think they all have strong backgrounds. I think you’re going to have to see what they do once they get in there. He’s obviously making choices based on who he thinks is loyal to him, but also based on his own interactions. I think he’s had meetings thinking it’s going to go one way and then after the meeting ends, he changes his mind. That’s what's so interesting about him: You can’t predict what’s going to happen."