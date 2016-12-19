If you thought 2016 was a rough year, just think of what it was like to be a woman this year. Ohio Gov. John Kasich recently signed a new law banning abortion after 20 weeks, men continued to make $1 for every 75 cents earned by their female coworkers, and the president-elect said that notorious thing about grabbing women's pussies with impunity (as if we could ever forget). Luckily, singer Missy Modell (@missymodell) teamed up with writer Siobhan Thompson to fight back with gusto—despite the Republican Party’s exhaustive efforts to limit abortion access and indifference to the wage gap. They've made this independent, scorching music video — sung as a parody of the exuberant song, "How Lovely To Be a Woman," from Bye Bye Birdie, of course — to recap some of the gender inequalities that still pollute our culture.
But if the struggles that loom ahead have you feeling on edge, don’t despair. Planned Parenthood is making your holiday shopping a little easier. Give your favorite women's rights activist the best gift out there — a donation to Planned Parenthood in their name, and the knowledge of having stood by this truly worthy, and deeply endangered, institution. We're looking at you, 2017; the future is female.
And for now, check out this video above, and prepare to smile out loud…and then share it with all of your friends.
