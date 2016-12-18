Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner took us on a little Snapchat adventure. This time around, it wasn't a photo shoot or Lip Kit unveiling. Instead, Jenner showed us her personal assistant's surprise proposal. The added bonus? Jenner helped plan the surprise.
Victoria Villarroel Gamero is the personal assistant to both Kendall and Kylie Jenner. But she's more than just their assistant — she's also a friend.
In Jenner's Snapchat story, she appears to trick Gamero into thinking they're going on a road trip. But in reality, they went to Malibu, CA, where former professional soccer player Marco Lobo was waiting to propose to his girlfriend.
We don't know the full extent of Kylie Jenner's proposal planning (Was she just in charge of bringing her to the venue or was there more), but we do know that Gamero and Lobo seemed externally grateful for the assist.
The end result: A proposal so beautiful and epic that it deserves more than just the short life it will receive on Jenner's Snapchat. Ahead, photos of Gamero's surprise proposal.