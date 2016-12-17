If you've ever felt you were subjected to an excessively invasive examination while going through airport security, you're not alone. People are coming out in droves to share personal accounts of feeling violated by the TSA with the hashtag #TSAVaginaMonologues after CNN political commentator Angela Rye took to Twitter Thursday night to detail a humiliating search she was subjected to while attempting to board a flight from Detroit to New York City.
In a series of tweets that she later turned into an op-ed, Rye explained that despite being a CLEAR traveler approved for TSA Precheck and walking through a scanner that did not beep, she was selected for random additional screening. No big deal, right? Wrong.
When Rye moved on to the X-ray backscatter machine, her right foot and pelvic region were flagged for further investigation. "You know you aren't patting down my vagina, right? Like that's NOT happening," she told the TSA agent and requested a second scan, assuming the system had simply made a mistake. The agent insisted on the pat down, however, and when Rye protested once again, police officers were called in for backup and she was forced to comply or be escorted off of the premises.
In her op-ed, Rye praises "a patient police officer who understood [her] fear about what was happening" and agreed to film the pat down. Unfortunately, that did not stop the situation from becoming extremely uncomfortable. In the video, which Rye subsequently shared on Twitter, a female TSA agent can be seen lifting Rye's dress and aggressively touching her upper thighs as she looks miserably towards the camera. As the video ends, Rye bursts into tears.
In a series of tweets that she later turned into an op-ed, Rye explained that despite being a CLEAR traveler approved for TSA Precheck and walking through a scanner that did not beep, she was selected for random additional screening. No big deal, right? Wrong.
When Rye moved on to the X-ray backscatter machine, her right foot and pelvic region were flagged for further investigation. "You know you aren't patting down my vagina, right? Like that's NOT happening," she told the TSA agent and requested a second scan, assuming the system had simply made a mistake. The agent insisted on the pat down, however, and when Rye protested once again, police officers were called in for backup and she was forced to comply or be escorted off of the premises.
In her op-ed, Rye praises "a patient police officer who understood [her] fear about what was happening" and agreed to film the pat down. Unfortunately, that did not stop the situation from becoming extremely uncomfortable. In the video, which Rye subsequently shared on Twitter, a female TSA agent can be seen lifting Rye's dress and aggressively touching her upper thighs as she looks miserably towards the camera. As the video ends, Rye bursts into tears.
Advertisement
I asked the police officer to film this so I can send to @TSA. I'm hoping my humiliation will fix the system. #TSAVaginaMonologues pic.twitter.com/lypkkcpZCW— Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016
Rye chose to share her experience "so we could have a constructive conversation about altering practices." That sentiment has clearly resonated. At press time, her video was retweeted more than 9,000 times. Many have come forward to share their own experiences or simply offer support under the hashtag #TSAVaginaMonologues.
Everytime Ive flown while wearing a pad I have had a crotch pat down and it is so humiliating. #TSAVaginaMonologues https://t.co/yYeUzL49Om— scarlett faith (@wordofscarlett) December 16, 2016
I feel for every woman menstruating or ovulating, at am airport. You will be assaulted or fondled. #TSAVAGINAMONOLOGUES— Lis™ (@LisRisi) December 17, 2016
The fact @TSA can't be sued for this baffles me. No recourse for the fuckery, @angela_rye my deepest #tsabodyprobe #tsavaginamonologues https://t.co/i7mnYtQ9P9— Antoine Johnson (@HouseofTalentPa) December 16, 2016
And when I was 12 it was a man TSA officer that searched me. My step mom was there. He didnt even apologize. #TSAVaginaMonologues— Robyn Marie (@robyn_marie25) December 16, 2016
"Of course, we want America to be safe and protected but we should not violate the emotional and physical safety of our nation's citizens at the same time," Rye wrote in her op-ed. "Things don't change unless we ask questions and demand answers. We do not have to do something because it's always been done — that does not make it right."
The TSA has not yet released a statement on the situation, but Rye has filed an incident report and sent information to TSA officials.
The TSA has not yet released a statement on the situation, but Rye has filed an incident report and sent information to TSA officials.
Advertisement