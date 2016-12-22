We don't always have the funds, time, or energy to cook like Ina Garten every night — especially during the holidays. And when we inevitably hit our everything-homemade wall, we have one important thing to remember: Even the Barefoot Contessa herself says that sometimes "store-bought is just fine."
So why not let yourself off the hook instead of drowning in lists upon to-do lists of recipe ingredients, steps, and grocery store necessities? While everyone is sweating it out in the kitchen, toiling over a made-from-scratch pot pie and a batch of perfect peppermint cookies, you can be straight up chilling on the Barcalounger with Fluffy (the elderly family feline). The only thing you'll need to build in time for? Washing up, clothing yourself, and a one-stop shop at your nearest TJ's, Target, or Whole Foods (where the stores have already done the kitchen work for you).
If last-minute and cheap is what you do best, then let these 29 store-bought dishes and baked goods keep your stress levels low and the holidays high. And if anyone throws shade your way? Just hit them with some Ina knowledge (and a delectable, previously frozen, baked brie bite).
