These Shadow Palettes Are Taking Over Instagram — & We're Hyped

A rough draft of the Saharan Palette.. Made some minor changes.We apologize for the delay on the release of the Saharan Palette 😩. It's required all products are tested before any release. In January we'll be releasing The Saharan Palette, Saharan blush Palette and Saharan Eyeliner kit . We can't wait to share. 💕💕💕. Please be on the look out for an exact release date🙌🏽💕

A photo posted by Juvia's Place (@juviasplace) on Dec 14, 2016 at 4:07pm PST