Blac Chyna has her Instagram followers on the edge of their seats after a very cryptic post.
The image is a screenshot of a Note she decided to share with the world. "I have some things I want to get off my chest about how I truly feel about Rob," it says.
That's it. She wrote absolutely nothing else. The caption to her post is just as vague, an ellipses that lets us know there will be more to come. Kind of cruel, don't you think?
Fans have now been left to their own devices to figure out what Chyna could possibly have to say — not to mention when, exactly, she'll say it.
A lot of the nearly 4,800 comments find users asking Chyna if she and Rob are doing okay. It's not a bad question, since the couple has reportedly broken up and gotten back together more than a few times this year.
If you ask us, though, we think Chyna's gearing up to say something extremely nice about the father of her new baby girl, Dream. Maybe she's going to let us know how great a dad he is. Or, maybe she's just going to go all out and tell us how in love with him she is.
No matter what it is she's planning to say, it's clear Chyna knows how to build a bit of drama.
