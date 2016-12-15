Khloé Kardashian is using social media to share an important message about the atrocities occurring in Aleppo, Syria.
Kardashian took to Instagram to post a heartbreaking photo of what is seemingly a child in the war-torn city of Aleppo. The horrors that civilians have faced during the Syrian conflict have long been documented on social media, and the stories that have come from people inside the chaos paint a grim picture. Sadly, many individuals who read messages from people suffering in Aleppo feel unable to help. Kardashian's message is a reminder that there are still small, but important ways the average citizen can assist people during this incredibly scary time.
She listed the reasons it's vital to help those suffering in Aleppo:
"There are no words that can explain the sadness I feel for the people of Aleppo. Over the last few days I've seen things I can barely comprehend. A father holding his two lifeless daughters. A child clinging to his father, who has been killed, begging him not to leave him. What's happening is real. These people are no different from us. These children deserve safety and protection. This torture, this violence, this inhumanity, it has to stop."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star included organizations that can help provide aid:
"Support the White Helmets: herofund.whitehelmets.org. Donate to doctorswithoutborders.org who provide medical aid. Support the International Rescue Committee www.rescue.org. Support @savethechildren who help children and families affected by the conflict."
There are no words that can explain the sadness I feel for the people of Aleppo. Over the last few days I've seen things I can barely comprehend. A father holding his two lifeless daughters. A child clinging to his father, who has been killed, begging him not to leave him. What's happening is real. These people are no different from us. These children deserve safety and protection. This torture, this violence, this inhumanity, it has to stop. 💔💔💔 There are many ways you can help: Support The White Helmets: herofund.whitehelmets.org. Donate to doctorswithoutborders.org who provide medical aid. Support the International Rescue Committee www.rescue.org. Support @savethechildren who help children and families affected by the conflict.
Kardashian's message serves as an important reminder that there is always something to be done — the world can't afford to turn its eyes away any longer.
