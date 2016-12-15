There are no words that can explain the sadness I feel for the people of Aleppo. Over the last few days I've seen things I can barely comprehend. A father holding his two lifeless daughters. A child clinging to his father, who has been killed, begging him not to leave him. What's happening is real. These people are no different from us. These children deserve safety and protection. This torture, this violence, this inhumanity, it has to stop. 💔💔💔 There are many ways you can help: Support The White Helmets: herofund.whitehelmets.org. Donate to doctorswithoutborders.org who provide medical aid. Support the International Rescue Committee www.rescue.org. Support @savethechildren who help children and families affected by the conflict.

