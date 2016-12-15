Lauren Conrad's Stylist Is Offering Free Hair Makeovers — Here's How To Get One

I'm just a girl, standing in front of the internets, asking you to model for me. Seriously tho-- We're doing some real girl/real deal hair shoots for a v V v V exciting project that's coming up soon. If you live in LA and you want to do a hair shoot w me, tag your best hair photo with #KEhairmodel We'll reach out to book you for a shoot via DM. Every hair type/color/condition/texture welcome! {just a reminder, you can't nominate someone else because using a # on someone else's photo won't make it show up in the # feed so tell them to # their own photo!} 💞📸👑👑👑👑👑 Ok, where my KWEENZ at!?

A photo posted by KRISTIN ESS HAIR (@kristin_ess) on Dec 14, 2016 at 7:32pm PST