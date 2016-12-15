Lauren Conrad's Stylist Is Offering Free Hair Makeovers — Here's How To Get One

I'm just a girl, standing in front of the internets, asking you to model for me. Seriously tho-- We're doing some real girl/real deal hair shoots for a v V v V exciting project that's coming up soon. If you live in LA and you want to do a hair shoot w me, tag your best hair photo with #KEhairmodel We'll reach out to book you for a shoot via DM. Every hair type/color/condition/texture welcome! {just a reminder, you can't nominate someone else because using a # on someone else's photo won't make it show up in the # feed so tell them to # their own photo!} 💞📸👑👑👑👑👑 Ok, where my KWEENZ at!?
Lauren Conrad’s hair is never not on point. Same goes for Lucy Hale, who is quickly overtaking Kylie Jenner's record for dramatic hair changes in a single year. The stylist responsible for all this hair magic? Kristin Ess. We can’t count the number of times we’ve pinned her transformations and fantasized about what it must be like to have her give our own look a lift. Now, that dream is becoming a reality.
In an announcement posted to Instagram yesterday, Ess asked for volunteers for a hair shoot in Los Angeles. “Every hair type/color/condition/texture welcome,” she writes. Those looking to get in on the action need only to tag #KEhairmodel in their best hair selfies. The pro’s team will reach out via DM to book an appointment from there.
While, technically, this call is for Angelenos, those outside of the SoCal city may want to consider ponying up for airfare to participate in this rare opportunity. Getting hair to rival a PLL? Well, that’s priceless.
