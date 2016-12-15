Story from Celebrity Beauty

Lauren Conrad's Stylist Is Offering Free Hair Makeovers — Here's How To Get One

Erika Stalder
Lauren Conrad’s hair is never not on point. Same goes for Lucy Hale, who is quickly overtaking Kylie Jenner's record for dramatic hair changes in a single year. The stylist responsible for all this hair magic? Kristin Ess. We can’t count the number of times we’ve pinned her transformations and fantasized about what it must be like to have her give our own look a lift. Now, that dream is becoming a reality.

In an announcement posted to Instagram yesterday, Ess asked for volunteers for a hair shoot in Los Angeles. “Every hair type/color/condition/texture welcome,” she writes. Those looking to get in on the action need only to tag #KEhairmodel in their best hair selfies. The pro’s team will reach out via DM to book an appointment from there.

While, technically, this call is for Angelenos, those outside of the SoCal city may want to consider ponying up for airfare to participate in this rare opportunity. Getting hair to rival a PLL? Well, that’s priceless.

