The Dog? The Deer? These 10 Snapchat Filters Ruled 2016

Are you feeling like a doe-eyed deer today? Perhaps you're in more of a fairy butterfly-queen mood. No? Maybe a sweet honeybee can cheer you up.
That's the power of Snapchat. With no effort at all, you can turn yourself into an animal, goddess, or your friend. While the app's filters, or — as Snapchat often refers to them — lenses, have been strong for years, there's no denying that the company upped its game this year.
Voice changes, special screen effects, and the chance to transform multiple people into reindeer in a single snap have made the app more playful and transformative. We asked Snapchat which filters users have been tapping into the most this year.
Ahead, the 10 most popular of 2016. Click through to see if your favorite made the cut.
