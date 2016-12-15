The Coolest Holiday Nail Art — That Even A Grinch Might Like

Holidays as we know them are cheesy enough. There are the color themes, seasonal candy wrappers, pumpkin/reindeer/Cupid-printed pajamas...you get it. So, it should go without saying that you don't need to throw themed nail art into the mix. Because the problem with painting your nails in red and green stripes is that red and green don't look good together, if you're being honest with yourself, and the manicure will feel dated on the morning of December 26.



But it's the last couple weeks of what's felt like an endless year. You're tired and out of ideas — we get it. Grab a cup of peppermint cocoa (you might as well spike it...), sit back, and pick your favorite look from the best of Instagram, ahead. There are blues and silvers, golds and nudes, and only one itsy-bitsy red-and-green detail. In other words: None look like Christmas vomit.