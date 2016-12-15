The Coolest Christmas Nail Art — That Even A Grinch Might Like

Christmas is cheesy enough and it should go without saying that you don't need to throw themed nail art into the mix. Because the problem with painting your nails in red and green stripes is that red and green don't look good together, if you're being honest with yourself, and the manicure will feel old on the morning of 26th December.
But it's the last couple weeks of what's felt like an endless year. You're tired and out of ideas — we get it. Grab a cup of peppermint cocoa (you might as well spike it...), sit back, and pick your favuorite look from the best of Instagram, ahead. There are blues and silvers, golds and nudes, and only one itsy-bitsy red-and-green detail. In other words: None look like Christmas vomit.