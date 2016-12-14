Beauty Vlogger Lottie Tomlinson Just Got The Most Meaningful Tattoo

Losing a family member is one of the most painful experiences one could go through, especially when it's a parent. Grief comes in many different forms, which is why the latest tattoo from Lottie Tomlinson — makeup artist, beauty vlogger, and sister of One Direction's Louis — holds such special meaning. Last week, we got news that the siblings' mother passed away after a battle with leukemia. Now, Lottie reveals through Snapchat that the latest ink on her arm is her tribute.
The tattoo — which she is believed to have gotten a few months back, when her mother was fighting the disease — is a rendering of a mouth. “My mama's lips,” she revealed in the snap, showing the design on the inside of her forearm.
The makeup artist isn’t the only person to get inked to commemorate a late parent. Paris Jackson revealed several designs this summer in honor of her father, pop star Michael Jackson. We can’t think of a more beautiful way to celebrate the life of a loved one than a permanent reminder.
The makeup artist isn’t the only person to get inked to commemorate a late parent. Paris Jackson revealed several designs this summer in honor of her father, pop star Michael Jackson. We can’t think of a more beautiful way to celebrate the life of a loved one than a permanent reminder.
Advertisement