Why Melania Trump Appeared In Court This Week

As President-elect Donald Trump continued to plug away at his transition planning this week, announcing new cabinet member nominations and meeting with Kanye West, incoming first lady Melania Trump was spotted miles away from Trump Tower — in a Maryland courtroom.
The soon-to-be FLOTUS appeared in Montgomery County as part of routine proceedings for a libel lawsuit she has filed against a local blogger and The Daily Mail, The Washington Post reports.
Trump sued both parties over stories they published that she said falsely suggested she had worked as a high-end escort. The pieces have since been retracted.
Her attorney, Charles J. Harder, told The Post that she "was not required to attend the court conference but chose to do so to meet the judge, meet opposing counsel, and show her commitment to the case." He added that the incoming first lady “looks forward to seeing the case to a successful conclusion.”
The blogger targeted by the lawsuit, 70-year-old Webster Tarpley, has contested allegations that he libeled Trump. He said he simply shared “unfounded rumors and innuendo” already online, according to The Post.
A trial in the case has been scheduled to begin November 6, 2017.
